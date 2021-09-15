Ekta Kapoor calls Kangana Ranaut 'league of her own' after watching 'Thalaivii'; actor says 'thank you boss'

Film producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday praised actress Kangana Ranaut for her performance in 'Thalaivii' and also called her an 'actor par excellence.'

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a poster of the recently released film and penned a lengthy note.

She said that she is stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and nuanced performances. She also lauded director AL Vijay and credited her for bringing out the best in every chatacter.

"This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every chatacter. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha," she wrote.

"Finally Kangna Ranaut - An actor par excellence. A league of her own Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back," Ekta added.

Ekta further mentioned that Kangana makes the film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. "So happy my friend to know an actor like you. Thalaivii is a must watch," she added.

Moments after she posted this, Kangana thanked her. "Thank you Boss," Kangana commented and also posted a couple of heart and folded hands emojis.

Continuing the streak of appreciation and rave reviews, 'Thalaivii' also received a special compliment from the Thalaiva Rajinikanth himself.

At a special, personal screening recently, superstar Rajinikanth watched the film and was mighty impressed by the articulate handling of the subject as well as the brilliant execution.

According to a source, "Rajni sir loved the film and called Vijay sir, personally congratulating him to pull off such a difficult film. He said it's a very tough film to make given the representation of such imminent personalities like MGR and Jayalalithaa, who have been public figures in both their, cinematic as well as political, journeys and yet, it was beautifully handled."

'Thalaivii' has been inundated with love and praises and accolades have been showered from all quarters.

Based on the life of actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' chronicles the struggle of a 16-year-old debutante in the Tamil cinema to the rise of a superstar, as well as depicts the advent of Jayalalithaa's political career to her revolutionary accomplishments changing the face of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii' stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swamy as MGR. It has released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:55 PM IST