Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria-starrer to release in Feb 2022

"Ek Villain Returns" is the first collaboration between Abraham and Suri, who last directed the thriller "Malang".

The film reunites Kapoor with Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama "Half Girlfriend".

"'Ek Villain' was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"Ek Villain", featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

The sequel is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.