Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria to feature in John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

'Malang' director, Mohit Suri is working on the sequel of 'Ek Villian'. He had recently roped in Disha Patani, opposite John Abraham. Mohit in an interview, revealed that 'Marjavaan' actress Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
'Ek Villain 2' is headlined by John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The sequel to Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller, features Disha Patani opposite John. And now, Tara Sutaria has been roped in, as Aditya's lady love. According to reports, Tara Sutaria will be essaying the role of a singer in 'Ek Villain 2'. For the uninitiated, the 'Student of the Year 2' debutant is a trained singer and have also sung in operas. Mohit in the interview also shared that he believes, Tara has a 'new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty'.
Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' is supposed to go on the floor this year and the filmmaker is reportedly planning to 'explore the dark side of the human behaviour' and 'create his own universe of villains.'
The film is the sequel to Sidharth Malhotra's Ek Villain, which was an action thriller that narrated the tragic love story of Guru and Aisha. The flick featured Riteish Deshmukh as an antagonist who played a serial killer. Unlike the face-off between good and evil, 'Ek Villain 2' will see a battle between two antagonists.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, it will see the release of January 78, 2021.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)