Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria to feature in John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

'Malang' director, Mohit Suri is working on the sequel of 'Ek Villian'. He had recently roped in Disha Patani, opposite John Abraham. Mohit in an interview, revealed that 'Marjavaan' actress Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

'Ek Villain 2' is headlined by John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The sequel to Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller, features Disha Patani opposite John. And now, Tara Sutaria has been roped in, as Aditya's lady love. According to reports, Tara Sutaria will be essaying the role of a singer in 'Ek Villain 2'. For the uninitiated, the 'Student of the Year 2' debutant is a trained singer and have also sung in operas. Mohit in the interview also shared that he believes, Tara has a 'new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty'.