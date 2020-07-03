Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur walks out of John Abraham-starrer over 'creative disagreements' with Mohit Suri

'Malang' director Mohit Suri has been working on the sequel of 'Ek Villain'. The sequel to Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller was supposed to be headlined by John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. However, a recent report claims that the 'Aashiqui 2' actor has walked out of the movie due to 'creative disagreements' with the director.

Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur have worked together in two super hit flicks - 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Malang'. The director-actor duo was all set to complete their hat-trick with 'Ek Villain 2'. However, according to a report by The Times of India, Aditya has walked out of the film over creative differences with the filmmaker. Mohit Suri reportedly got miffed as he 'does not like anything or anyone coming in the way of his vision' and this has also affected the duo's equation.

The report quotes a source as saying, "Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways."