‘Ek thi sherni…’: Kangana Ranaut shares cryptic tweet over defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Raut and Ranaut headlined for their heated exchange of words in the media, after the latter compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Javed Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.

It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

The complaint further said that he, as a senior member of the film fraternity, had merely counselled Kangana to settle what was a private dispute between her and another actor so that they could both proceed to concentrate on their respective careers. He emphasised that he did not make any statements of the kind alleged by Kangana in the interview.

All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.