Ek number breakfast: Varun Dhawan gorges on pancakes to celebrate wrap up of 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan on Friday announced the wrap up of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Coolie No 1' by sharing his picture with pancakes.

The 32-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram along with a selfie in which he is seen enjoying pancakes for breakfast. "Pancake Friday Ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film I have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

The pancake celebration got the immediate attention of his star friends. While Katrina Kaif commented saying "I want pancakessssss," Zoya Akhtar responded with a tongue smiley.