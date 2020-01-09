'Ek Chummaa Toh Banta Hai': Deepika and Ranveer get mushy during 'Chhapaak' premiere

The makers of Chhapaak held a grand premiere last night in Mumbai, ahead of its release this weekend. The screening was attend by major personalities from B-town. Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and others marked their presence for the same.
However, it was the lead actress Deepika who turned heads in a shimmery royal blue saree, and was accompanied by her very own cheerleader and husband Ranveer Singh.
As the couple posed for the paparazzi, Ranveer couldn’t hold back and gave Deepika a peck on the cheek, to which DP also reciprocated with a peck on his cheek. Watch the video below.
The trailer of the movie that got released a few weeks left everyone overwhelmed, and Deepika got emotional at the launch of the same.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.
The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked in 2005.
The makers of the movie are catching all the right threads in an effort to make the story reach millions, be it intriguing posters, BTS from the movie, campaigns promoting the idea of self-love and minimising the societal odds towards the acid-victim survivors. Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
