'Ek Chummaa Toh Banta Hai': Deepika and Ranveer get mushy during 'Chhapaak' premiere

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked in 2005.

The makers of the movie are catching all the right threads in an effort to make the story reach millions, be it intriguing posters, BTS from the movie, campaigns promoting the idea of self-love and minimising the societal odds towards the acid-victim survivors. Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.