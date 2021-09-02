'Ek baar aur bola na...': Yami Gautam schools pap who called her 'fair and lovely'; watch video

Actress Yami Gautam, who will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', on Wednesday stepped out in Mumbai for the promotions of the film. During a photo session before the event, Yami Gautam schooled a paparazzo after he called her 'fair and lovely'.

In a viral video, a photographer is heard saying, "Fair and lovely yahan par." This seemingly didn't go well with the 'Bala' actress.

Yami, who has earlier received backlash for endorsing a popular fairness cream, said, "Ek Baar aur bola naa..."

Moments after posing for the paps, she urged the photographer to be polite. "Say with respect na, not such names," she told the paparazzo.

In the past, the 'Kabil' actress has received flak for endorsing the fairness brand 'Fair & Lovely'. During the promotions of 'Bala', Yami revealed that she had considered dropping out of the endorsement after the release of her debut film 'Vicky Donor'. However, she soon realised that just her 'leaving the brand isn't the solution'.

Last year, Hindustan Unilever Ltd declared that it'll drop the word 'Fair' from its name and renamed the brand to 'Glow & Lovely'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam's 'Bhoot Police' is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The forthcoming horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

She will also be seen in 'Lost'. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' is being touted as "a hard-hitting investigative drama centered around media integrity". In the film, Yami will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Kapur.

ALSO READ Yami Gautam changes her name post marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

