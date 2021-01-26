Eid 2021: John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Changing his story setting from Mumbai to Lucknow in the sequel, director Milap Zaveri said: "Creatively, we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and enlarge the canvas. Visually too, Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action in this film is going to be 10 times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful.

"John is going to smash, rip, and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen, and (actress) Divya Khosla Kumar is going to wow the audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace, and beauty. Satyameva Jayate 2, like the first part, is a film of the masses, and also a celebration of action, music, 'dialoguebaazi', patriotism, and heroism. Eid is the perfect occasion to release it as it will offer entertainment galore."

This also means that the franchise will clash with Salman Khan’s much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

"Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres," he said in a statement on social media.