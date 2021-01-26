Eid 2021: John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

The John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on 14 May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.
While the first part, which had released in 2018, dealt with corruption, the sequel goes deeper exploring corruption within the police, as well as among politicians, industrialists, and the common man.
Abraham took to his social media accounts to make the announcement on the occasion of Republic Day. Sharing a picture of himself waving the Tricolour, the actor wrote, “TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021.”
Changing his story setting from Mumbai to Lucknow in the sequel, director Milap Zaveri said: "Creatively, we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and enlarge the canvas. Visually too, Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action in this film is going to be 10 times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful.
"John is going to smash, rip, and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen, and (actress) Divya Khosla Kumar is going to wow the audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace, and beauty. Satyameva Jayate 2, like the first part, is a film of the masses, and also a celebration of action, music, 'dialoguebaazi', patriotism, and heroism. Eid is the perfect occasion to release it as it will offer entertainment galore."
This also means that the franchise will clash with Salman Khan’s much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
"Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres," he said in a statement on social media.
"In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)