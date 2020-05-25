Eid 2020: Saif Ali Khan treats Kareena, Karisma Kapoor with mutton biryani

Mumbai: Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had an "insane lunch" - mutton biryani, prepared by actor and best chef Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of the biryani made by Saif on the occasion of Eid.

On the image, Karisma wrote: "Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!! Insane lunch."

The picture also had "Eid Mubarak" and "Yum" stickers.

Kareena re-posted Karisma's image on her Instagram Stories.