Easter 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's quick and yummy treat is ideal for children

The world is celebrating Easter in the confines of their homes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 110,030 lives and infected 1,796,429 people globally. Meanwhile, if you wish to prepare a quick and yummy treat for your children, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a special recipe on the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"As adults, we understand the severity of the situation around us. But, beyond a point, kids don’t know why they can’t go out, or go to school, or meet their friends, or celebrate a festival as always. While we can’t do much of the above for them we can certainly brighten their day by giving them a little colourful surprise at home," the actor tweeted.

She added, "The Edible Cookie Dough is a quick and yummy treat for your child that’ll lift their spirits up and cheer them. Do try it, but stay safe, stay indoors!"

The ingredients to prepare Edible Cookie Dough are 1 and half cup of refined flour, half cup of almond flour, half cup of demerara sugar, half cup of coconut sugar, 1 cup of butter, melted, 1 tbsp of vanilla essence and choco chips.

To prepare the delicious treat, roast the refined flour for 12-15 minutes on a medium flame and then add a half cup of almond flour. Switch off the flame and transfer the mixed flour into a bowl.

In the bowl add half cup of demerara sugar, half cup of coconut sugar, a cup of melted butter, a 1tbsp of vanilla essence and mix it all.

Add 2-3 tbsp of milk and add chocolate chips. Later, keep it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Once it is done, use a cutter of the shape of a bunny and make bunnies of it.

