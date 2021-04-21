Earth Day 2021: From Dia Mirza to Alia Bhatt, celebrities who are Earth Crusaders

Earth Day is an annual event which is observed on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first held on April 22, 1970 and it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG (formerly Earth Day Network).

The climate is worsening and it becomes increasingly important to take good care of Mother Earth. This year the theme is, 'Restore Our Earth'. The theme focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the World's ecosystems. It rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only way to address climate change.

All of us who come together can Restore the Earth on this World Earth Day and on the rest of the days.

There are a number of celebrities who take measures toward preserving the Earth and they, in turn, set a good example for the rest of us.

Here are a few celebrities who are Earth Crusaders:

1. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and actively supports conscious environmentalism. She has actively participated in habitat preservation, wildlife protection, beach-cleaning initiatives among several other things. She once told Femina in an interview that, "It's important that we protect the health of the environment, because at the end we have only one planet to live on and if we don't care for it, we suffer."

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo founded the Leonardo DiCaprio foundation. According to the website, the foundation "is dedicated to the long-term health and well-being of all Earth's inhabitants. Through collaborative partnerships, we support innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities."

Leo has been heavily involved with several important environmental documentaries including The 11th Hour, Cowspiracy and Before the Flood.

3. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon cares a ton for the good of the environment and has been vocal about preserving and saving planet Earth. She once said, "Cars, fuel emissions, factory waste, garbage choked viewers, plastic waste are all of our problems! Everything's counted, slowly we are destroying this planet. Let's be aware and in our own way, try to recycle and preserve".

4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore started FLOWER Beauty, a botanical-infused makeup line that is never tested on animals. The company doesn't pay for advertising and hence FLOWER Beauty's pricing is within reach for most people.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt planned to ban plastic from her life as a part of conscious environmentalism. She urged her fans to do the same on social media.

6. Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver who is a celebrity chef promotes the use of fresh, local, organic produce and encourages cooks to grow fruits and vegetables in their own garden. He even launched the Feed Me Better campaign to improve the eating habits of school children by steering them away from junk food and back to real food.