Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs express love for mother nature

On 50th Earth Day, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share pictures and videos and thanked mother Earth.
'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali khan shared a collage of throwback pictures and penned down a poem to express her love for nature. She wrote, "Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive."
Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar who is known for advocating the need for environmental conservation and is also often seen cleaning beaches in Mumbai also took to Instagram and posted her Earth Day poem.
Pednekar posted a sketched picture of herself holding the Earth and penned down the poem in the caption.
"Happy Earth Day, Our Earth is our home, It's one of a kind. It shelters many together, Animals & people with the same love and like. It gives us water, food and a land to walk, It gives us air to breathe and the sun for heat. But what am I doing to protect her?" she wrote in the caption.
"You can save water and plant a tree, Say no to single use plastic and make her free. Recycle your things, Don't make more trash, We have really abused her, let's not be rash. I love you Earth is all I can say, every day should be Earth Day #HappyEarthDay #EarthDay #ClimateWarrior," the climate warrior's poem further read.
'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself sitting under the shade of a tree and said that both 'heart' and 'earth' are spelt the same.
"When you realize "heart" and Earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay! #reduce #reuse #recycle #replenish #restore #earthday2020 #earthdayathome," she captioned the post.
Madhuri Dixit posted a video of herself cycling through the lanes of an area with a dense green cover. Through her caption, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor throws light on the fact that Earth is becoming greener and healthier during the lockdown.
"This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively," she wrote.
Here are the other celebrities who shared posts on Earth Day 2020:
Inputs by ANI.
