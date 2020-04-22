Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs express love for mother nature

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar who is known for advocating the need for environmental conservation and is also often seen cleaning beaches in Mumbai also took to Instagram and posted her Earth Day poem.

Pednekar posted a sketched picture of herself holding the Earth and penned down the poem in the caption.

"Happy Earth Day, Our Earth is our home, It's one of a kind. It shelters many together, Animals & people with the same love and like. It gives us water, food and a land to walk, It gives us air to breathe and the sun for heat. But what am I doing to protect her?" she wrote in the caption.

"You can save water and plant a tree, Say no to single use plastic and make her free. Recycle your things, Don't make more trash, We have really abused her, let's not be rash. I love you Earth is all I can say, every day should be Earth Day #HappyEarthDay #EarthDay #ClimateWarrior," the climate warrior's poem further read.