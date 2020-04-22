Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan expresses her love for nature with exotic throwback pics

New Delhi: Ahead of the Earth Day, actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her love for mother Earth through a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop.

The 'Simmba' star took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures taken at different locations. In the first one, Sara is seen in the beautiful location of mountains and hills as she smiles while looking at the camera.

The second picture features the 'Kedarnath' actor enjoying a camel ride, while the third seems to be caught when Sara was adoring two beautiful tigers in a forest.

In the fifth picture, she is seen beside crystal clear water of a seacoast. The last picture features Sara in an ice-covered backdrop where she is packed in cold-resistant jackets while sitting on a sleigh posing for the camera.