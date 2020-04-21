Earth Day 2020: Bollywood celebs turn farmers, reap benefits amid lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown shutting everyone in their homes, B-Town denizens are constantly looking for new ways to stay occupied. A popular means that has emerged for our celebrities is organic farming. Many of them are busy growing organic vegetables and fruits in their garden, while some have taken up the task of keeping the garden clean.
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff, who is currently living on his farm, away from family amid the lockdown, started the ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu’ movement. Frankly, this challenge is better than the ones we’re observing on social media. Earlier, during a plantation drive, he interacted with the media and urged everyone to plant trees. “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke. Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaand paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega”, said Jackie.
Dharmendra
Bollywood actor Dharmendra isolated himself at his farm, which he ploughs himself. Earlier this year, the veteran actor also launched his second restaurant at Karnal Highway. Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared the news with his fans. He wrote, “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba” now l’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “ He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me . Love you all...Your Dharam.”
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna, who has also maintained a vegetable garden in her yard, shared her recent harvest on social media. She wrote, “What you sow, you shall reap and I planted a love for gardening in the hearts of my children.This is my harvest-their help in digging, watering and this large bowl of Ceylon Palak. It grows like a weed and is easily propagated by planting the stem back after taking out the leaves.”
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video where she can be seen "cleaning and tending to the garden" with a broom. The actress shared another video last week where she was teaching her son how to pluck organic brinjals from their garden, and at the same time ensuring the child didn't touch the green chillies. "One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon shared pictures of her "homegrown" tomatoes on Instagram. "Homegrown tomatoes! We forget how simple things in life can bring such joy..." she wrote.
Juhi Chawla
The lockdown season has also turned Juhi Chawla into an organic farmer. The actress shared pictures where she can be seen planting tomatoes and preparing beds for coriander and fenugreek. Juhi called it her "Naya kaam" (new task)!
With inputs from IANS
