Earth Day 2020: Bollywood celebs turn farmers, reap benefits amid lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown shutting everyone in their homes, B-Town denizens are constantly looking for new ways to stay occupied. A popular means that has emerged for our celebrities is organic farming. Many of them are busy growing organic vegetables and fruits in their garden, while some have taken up the task of keeping the garden clean.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff, who is currently living on his farm, away from family amid the lockdown, started the ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu’ movement. Frankly, this challenge is better than the ones we’re observing on social media. Earlier, during a plantation drive, he interacted with the media and urged everyone to plant trees. “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke. Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaand paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega”, said Jackie.