Dwayne Johnson finally announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson finally revealed the release date of his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam'. The film based on the DC comic character of the same name is slated to come out on July 29, 2022.

According to Variety, Johnson unveiled the date before the NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," Dwayne could be heard saying in a booming voice, in a short advertisement.

The 'Rampage' star also posted the release date of the upcoming movie on his Instagram handle, along with a video of his voiceover blasting in Times Square. In the caption he wrote, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022."