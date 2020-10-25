Dussehra 2020: Ajay Devgan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebrities wish fans

The auspicious nine days festival of Navratri is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour, in honour of Maa Durga. Also known as Sharad Navratri, it marks Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura and signifies the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

And just like us, celebrities are also taking to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgan appealed to take precautions in the pandemic. "Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil (sic)," he tweeted.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished her fans. "Happy dussehra May the truth always win and good triumph over evil. May the Lord always bless you with wisdom and good health (sic)," she tweeted.

Check out the posts here: