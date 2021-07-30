'Dur'hum' saath saath hai': Anushka Sharma shares group pic from England with Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and others

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on Friday, sent cricket and Bollywood fans into a frenzy by sharing a group picture from Durham, where team India is practicing for the Test series beginning on August 4.
The group picture features baby Vamika in a pram, KL Rahul and girlfriend Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya Wadhwa.
Sharing the star-studded Anushka added a 'punny' caption. "Dur'Hum' Saath Saath Hai," she wrote.
For those unversed, ahead of the grueling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, has been training at the Durhan Cricket Club.
India and England will lock horns in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham's Trent Bridge.
Earlier on Friday, KL Rahul broke the internet with a picture featuring teammates Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal.
The picture was taken by his girlfriend Athiya and actress Anushka Sharma. The second picture shared by KL revealed that Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa, Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh were also behind the camera.
Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the UK since last month where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series.
Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine, and fans just can't have enough of it.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.
The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
The actress-turned-producer, last year, bankrolled the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.
