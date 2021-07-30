'Dur'hum' saath saath hai': Anushka Sharma shares group pic from England with Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and others

Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the UK since last month where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series.

Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine, and fans just can't have enough of it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress-turned-producer, last year, bankrolled the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.