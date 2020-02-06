Durgavati: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy in Bhumi Pednekar’s horror flick, Karan Kapadia too joins the cast

A few months ago, Akshay Kumar announced his next production titled Durgavati with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film went on floors in late January and interesting cast details have been surfacing since then. We had earlier reported that Mahie Gill has joined the cast of Durgavati. Now, the makers have roped in Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia as well.

The film is a remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty. However, the makers have not made a formal announcement about the same. Director G Ashok who also helmed Bhagaamathie is directing Durgavati.