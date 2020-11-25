Durgamati Trailer: Netizens unhappy with ‘Bhaagamathie’ remake, say ‘Anushka was better than Bhumi’

The makers of Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgamati' dropped a gripping trailer of the horror-drama.
Accompanied by triumphant music in the backdrop, the video shows Bhumi as a prisoner named Chanchal Chauhan, who has been asked to frame a government officer named Ishwar Prasad essayed by Arshad Warsi.
Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, "Bhaagamathie". Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to release on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.
It follows the story of an IAS officer, played by Bhumi, a role essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version, who is a victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. She is imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.
As soon as the trailer was unveiled on YouTube, netizens compared the remake to the original, citing Anushka was better than Bhumi.
Here are some comments below the trailer.
The wait is exciting as well as nerve-racking because this is the first time, Bhumi will be toplining a film alone.
"It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me," Bhumi earlier told IANS.
"I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar," she said about starring in the horror film.
Besides Akshay, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.
