Durgamati Trailer: Netizens unhappy with ‘Bhaagamathie’ remake, say ‘Anushka was better than Bhumi’

The makers of Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgamati' dropped a gripping trailer of the horror-drama.

Accompanied by triumphant music in the backdrop, the video shows Bhumi as a prisoner named Chanchal Chauhan, who has been asked to frame a government officer named Ishwar Prasad essayed by Arshad Warsi.

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, "Bhaagamathie". Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to release on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

It follows the story of an IAS officer, played by Bhumi, a role essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version, who is a victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. She is imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.