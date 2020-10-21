Durga Puja 2020: Kolkata pandal installs Sonu Sood's idol helping migrants

Even though the migrant crisis have been solved to some extent, Sonu Sood hasn’t stopped helping the needy.

Last week, the actor came up with an initiative to sponsor the education of students from different parts of the country.

Inspired from his late mother, the 'Dabangg' star has decided to support IAS aspirants to pursue their dreams through Professor Saroj Sood Scholarships.

Sood intended to carry the legacy created by her forward on 13th death anniversary of his mother. Under the programme affiliated with a university, scholarships will be available to students for online and on-campus courses.

Taking to Instagram, the actor-philanthropist shared, "October 13; 13 years since my mother passed away. She left behind a legacy of education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa."

Earlier, the 47-year-old actor had helped the students of a village in Haryana to attend online classes by sending smartphones to them. Sood had also helped JEE and NEET aspirants to travel to their exam centres.

On work front, Sonu Sood along with actress Dia Mirza will co-host a three-part documentary, Bharat Ke Mahaveer, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sonu said: "The recent time has been painful for humanity. During this time, some individuals with an extraordinary sense of empathy for fellow citizens gave away everything they had. The Almighty has been benevolent to me, and has given me means to help others, and I tried in my small way, but some of the stories I read are of individuals with limited means, who with their strong will moved mountains. The world will know about these heroes through 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer'."

The United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, in partnership with Discovery channel, launches #BharatKeMahaveer, which will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness. The three-part series is part of the campaign and will bring 12 stories as representative of the spirit of solidarity in the country.

"Bharat Ke Mahaveer" will commence with phase 1 in November on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app.