Dum Maaro Dum: Trolls attack Deepika's 2011 song after actress summoned by NCB in drug case

Social media has been flooded with memes and trolls targeting actress Deepika Padukone, after it was reported that her manager has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as part of investigation into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
This also includes Deepika’s 2011 song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ from the film of the same name starring Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Prateik Babbar.
Here are some of the comments on the song shared by T-Series on YouTube.
“Seems "D" is already enjoying from long time.”
“Ye depression aunt real life me dam maro dum karti hai.”
“NCB = (Narcotics Control Bureau) is watching this video.”
“Now I'm confused if Deepika was acting or she was really high on DRUGS while song shooting.”
“I'm here after Kangana's "99% Bollywood actors are on drugs" tweet.”
“This song makes so much sense now.”
Watch video.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning.
Padukone has been summoned on Friday, the senior NCB official said here.
The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these `A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry to "join the probe", he said.
Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case.
Deepika has been called to record her statement on September 25; Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on Thursday, the official said.
Jaya Saha, a talent manager who was questioned in the case, gave some important information, he said.
Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.
Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D', NCB sources said, adding that the agency wanted to find out who this person was.
The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs.
On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena arrived at the NCB guest house here to record his statement.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)