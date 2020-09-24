Dum Maaro Dum: Trolls attack Deepika's 2011 song after actress summoned by NCB in drug case

Social media has been flooded with memes and trolls targeting actress Deepika Padukone, after it was reported that her manager has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as part of investigation into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

This also includes Deepika’s 2011 song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ from the film of the same name starring Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Prateik Babbar.

Here are some of the comments on the song shared by T-Series on YouTube.

“Seems "D" is already enjoying from long time.”

“Ye depression aunt real life me dam maro dum karti hai.”

“NCB = (Narcotics Control Bureau) is watching this video.”

“Now I'm confused if Deepika was acting or she was really high on DRUGS while song shooting.”

“I'm here after Kangana's "99% Bollywood actors are on drugs" tweet.”

“This song makes so much sense now.”

