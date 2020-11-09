Drug probe: Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his premises

As part of its investigation in the drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Agisilaos, who is an African national.

"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.

The official had further said that Demetriades was part of an active and "immensely large drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the same peddlers that were selling drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Anuj Keshwani and Dipesh Sawant."