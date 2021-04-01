Drishyam Films refute claims of any conflict over resemblance between ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ storyline

Earlier this year, Drishyam Films’ & Jio Studios' ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ directed by Seema Pahwa hit the theatres. Starring a talented ensemble cast, the film began with the demise of the patriarch of a family due to which all members of his family came together under one roof for 13 days to observe the rites and rituals following a death in a Hindu family.

However, many fans have taken to social media to claim that the narrative of the recently released ‘Pagglait’ starring Sanya Malhotra bears an uncanny similarity to that of ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’. Speculations were rife that the makers of ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ were miffed with those of ‘Pagglait’ for lifting the themes of death in a dysfunctional family from their story.

‘Pagglait's plot revolves around the sudden death of the son of a middle-class family and how his wife deals with the trauma. But in this film too, all the relatives and distant members of the family come together for 13 days to mourn the loss.

However, a spokesperson from Drishyam Films refuted the rumours. Addressing the claims, they say that it's ultimately a work of art and a pure coincidence that both the films share certain similarities.

"Our film premiered at MAMI Film Festival in 2019 and released in cinemas on January 1, 2021 to positive reviews and love from audiences and critics alike. We wish the makers of ‘Pagglait’ all the best with their film, and hope our audiences watch both films to appreciate the subtle nuances of each," the spokesperson added.