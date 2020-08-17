'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat has passed away, confirms Riteish Deshmukh

On August 13, the hospital issued a statement saying that Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, while the filmmaker was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

The hospital said, "He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising gastroenterologists, hepatologists, critical care and others. His condition is critical but stable."

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.

He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'.As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'.

(With inputs from ANI)