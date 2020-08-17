'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat has passed away, confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Drishyam' and 'Madaari', breathed his last on Monday. Kamat was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.
"Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at 16:24 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years," confirmed AIG Hospitals, reported ANI.
Earlier, Kamat's friends from the industry had said that the director had passed away and started posting their condolences. However, actor Riteish Deshmukh had refuted the claims and issued a statement, which confirmed that Kamat was 'on ventilator and still alive'.
Hours later, confirming the tragic news, the 'Ek Villian' actor tweeted: "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."
"Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let's pray for him," Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted hours before his demise.
After clearing the air on the filmmaker's health, the 'Marjaavaan' actor had also urged the media houses to put out a clarification. His tweet read, "Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please."
On August 13, the hospital issued a statement saying that Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, while the filmmaker was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease.
The hospital said, "He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising gastroenterologists, hepatologists, critical care and others. His condition is critical but stable."
Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.
He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'.As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'.
(With inputs from ANI)
