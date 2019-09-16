'Dream Girl' Weekend Box Office Collection: Aayushmann Khurrana starrer mints Rs 44.57 crores

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' which received a fantastic response from the audience on the first day of its release has registered strong growth at the box office in its opening weekend.

The film which saw a heroic start after minting Rs 10.05 crores on the first day has managed to rake in Rs 44.57 crores over the weekend.

The flick collected Rs 10.05 crores on Friday, Rs 16.42 crores on Saturday and Rs 18.10 crores on Sunday making the total to Rs 44.57 crores.

The film fared better than 'Raazi' which raked in Rs 32. 94 crores, 'Stree' 32.27 crores and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' minted Rs 35.73 crores over the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.

The film in which the 'Vicky Donor' actor can be seen pretending as a seductive tele-caller Pooja, emerged as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date.

Taran also gave a brief account of all the weekend collections of Ayushmann's films and how 'Dream Girl' stands first on the list of the biggest collector.

Opening Weekend* biz:

2019: #DreamGirl Rs 44.57 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo Rs 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd] 2019: #Article15 Rs 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun Rs 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan Rs 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi Rs 11.52 cr, "he tweeted.