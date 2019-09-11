'Dream Girl' new song 'Gat Gat' will surely make it to your party playlists

After treating fans with love anthem 'Ik Mulaqaat,' Nushrat Bharucha dropped a new song 'Gat Gat' from her upcoming flick 'Dream Girl' on Wednesday.

The track is a total party number which will surely make it to party playlists.

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat increase the temperature with their chemistry in the video, Meet Bros' soundtrack sung by Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal will make you groove to its peppy music.

The 'Article 15' actor flaunts his bhangra moves while Nushrat matches his steps in the song the lyrics of which are penned by Kumaar. Both the actors don metallic outfits, matching the tempo of the number.

Ayushmann's metallic blazer with a black tee and pants of the same colour creates just the right look. Nushrat, on the other hand, is glittering in sequins and thigh-high boots.

The 34-year-old actor shared the song on her Twitter handle and wrote, "I have a gut feeling you guys will love the #GatGat song from #DreamGirl! Check it out!" Apart from this, the makers have also released some romantic and a few peppy songs like 'Dil Ka Telephone,' 'Dhagala Lagali' and 'Radhe Radhe' which are doing well on music charts.