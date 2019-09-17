'Dream Girl' Box Office Collection: Crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 4 of its release

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at the box office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.

Till Monday, the film had raked in Rs 52 crore.

The film which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor pretend as a seductive tele-caller Pooja emerged as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box-office collection on his Twitter account. He wrote that the film is a bonafide success with Day 4 showed a negligible decline.