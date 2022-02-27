Dr Madhu Chopra and Dr Neetika Modi’s Studio Aesthetique turns 14

With the powerhouse women Dr Madhu Chopra and Dr Neetika Modi at the helm, Studio Aesthetique has achieved the milestone of completing 14 successful years in the business.

It boasts a reputation of being one of the leading one-stop dentofacial clinics.

While sharing her excitement on the same, Dr Madhu Chopra, MD, Studio Aesthetique, said, "Studio Aesthetique was founded in 2008 by Dr Ashok Chopra and I with a lot of hope and dreams of bringing in world-class techniques in cosmetology into Mumbai. Here we turn fab into fit and fabulous!! Highly professional staff who promise utmost confidentiality. At Studio Aesthetique, You want it? You get it. Then you Flaunt it !!!”

In a similar vein, Dr Neetika Modi, Director, Studio Aesthetique, said, "We at Studio Aesthetique are very excited as we celebrate our 14th anniversary. We have been responsible for the creation of some of the most beautiful faces and smiles in the country. We will continue to inspire, aspire and create aesthetics that are natural and completely becoming you. As we walk into the 15th year, we continue to create a holistic approach to all our treatments ranging from the entire gamut of dentistry to cosmetology including surgical, non-surgical and injectables."

"Dr Ashok Chopra, our founder, believed in investing in the latest technology, and we continue to follow his footsteps. Armed with cutting edge treatments delivered by a world-class team of doctors, we are ready to up the game in dentofacial aesthetics in the capital," she further added.

To celebrate the glorious occasion, the partners hosted an intimate party in the city. Leading personalities from various industries, including Prerna Joshi, Puja Banerjee and Kunal, Anusha Dandekar and Gaurav, Siddharth Chopra, Bela Segal among others, graced the wine and cheese soiree to mark the anniversary.

