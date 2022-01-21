e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Double Wedding Bells! Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff to marry in 2022?

Both Athiya-KL Rahul and Ahan-Tania have been openly indulging in PDA on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
L to R - Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul | Photo by ANI

It was a family affair when Athiya Shetty made her first red carpet appearance with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul at her brother Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ premiere.

Not to mention, Ahan’s girlfriend Tania Shroff was also present to see her man mark his Bollywood debut.

Both Athiya-KL Rahul and Ahan-Tania have been openly indulging in PDA on social media. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Shettys will witness double wedding bells this year.

A family friend told the entertainment portal that, "Athiya-Rahul wedding is definitely happening in 2022." On the other hand, Ahan intends to marry Tania very soon, which may also be this year.

'Tadap' is Ahan Shetty's debut and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

The film, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, is scheduled to release on December 3.

Meanwhile, Athiya was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
