Doting wife Deepika Padukone has a special ‘foodie’ request from husband Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, may be flaunting their outlandish style on red carpets, but like any other doting couple they too engage in strictly post-marriage banter on social media that can tickle your funny bones.

Ranveer, who recently dropped the full poster of his upcoming film ’83 with the entire cast in Chennai, was applauded by several friends from the film fraternity across social media platforms.

However, Deepika had a special ‘foodie’ request from the actor on Instagram. She commented, “don’t come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from ShreeKrishna and 2 1/2kg packets for Sipcy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!”