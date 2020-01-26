Doting wife Deepika Padukone has a special ‘foodie’ request from husband Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, may be flaunting their outlandish style on red carpets, but like any other doting couple they too engage in strictly post-marriage banter on social media that can tickle your funny bones.
Ranveer, who recently dropped the full poster of his upcoming film ’83 with the entire cast in Chennai, was applauded by several friends from the film fraternity across social media platforms.
However, Deepika had a special ‘foodie’ request from the actor on Instagram. She commented, “don’t come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from ShreeKrishna and 2 1/2kg packets for Sipcy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!”
Deepika, who is also a part of the film is a co-producer and will essay the role of Ranveer’s onscreen wife as well. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of former cricketer Kapil Dev, while Padukone will play Romi Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.
The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
