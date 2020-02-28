Doting husband Shah Rukh Khan comes to support Gauri at her event and she can't stop smiling; see pics

Gauri Khan celebrated Maison & Objet's 25th anniversary, at her design studio in Mumbai. Doting husband Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the event to support her.
Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri is an ace interior designer and owns a design studio that goes by the name 'Gauri Khan Designs'. The star wife has a high-profile celebrity clientele which includes Bollywood stars and international designers like Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren. On Thursday, Gauri celebrated the 25th anniversary of the international trade fair, Maison & Objet. And SRK once again proved he's a perfect husband as he arrived at the event to support his wife Gauri.
Gauri was all jazzed up for the event as she donned a shimmery black drress, with a plunging neck line. Shah Rukh ditched his signature three-piece suits and went for a casual ensemble. He was seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, with an olive green t-shirt and a pair of sneakers. The superstar layered his outfit with a tanned brown suede jacket.
In the pictures, Bollywood's it couple can be seen at the event and Gauri Khan is all smiles as she walks with SRK.
Shah Rukh even posed for the shutterbugs with Gauri's girlfriend at the event.
On the work front, fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement and there have been a lot of rumours surrounding Shah Rukh's next project. However, the 'Zero' actor has kept a mum!
