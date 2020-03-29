Doting hubby Akshay Kumar takes wife Twinkle Khanna to hospital

Hours after Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus, the doting husband was seen taking his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital. However, it wasn’t due to COVID-19, but an injury.

Akshay was seen driving to the hospital with Twinkle, who injured her leg. In a video shared on Instagram she speaks about empty roads and how birds have a gift for them on their windshield. She wrote, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans”