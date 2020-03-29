Doting hubby Akshay Kumar takes wife Twinkle Khanna to hospital

Hours after Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus, the doting husband was seen taking his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital. However, it wasn’t due to COVID-19, but an injury.
Akshay was seen driving to the hospital with Twinkle, who injured her leg. In a video shared on Instagram she speaks about empty roads and how birds have a gift for them on their windshield. She wrote, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans”
On Saturday, Akshay announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife Twinkle Khanna has revealed what urged Akshay to take this decision of donating such a whopping amount.
Taking to Twitter, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."
On work front, the actor who was next to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, has postponed the film’s release until further notice. Besides that he will also be seen in Bachchan Panday, Bell Bottom, and Laxmmi Bomb.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)