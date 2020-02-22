Doting girlfriend Alia Bhatt joins beau Ranbir Kapoor to cheer for Mumbai City FC at ISL

'Brahmastra' actors and Bollywood's 'it' couple stepped out together to enjoy Indian Super League's match, between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, at Mumbai Football Arena.
The couple who are often spotted at parties, events and family gatherings, once again grabbed major limelight at the game. Doting girlfriend Alia Bhatt had joined beau Ranbir Kapoor, to cheer for Mumbai City FC at ISL. Although Ranbir's team lost the match to Chennaiyin FC, his girlfriend Alia won hearts as she once again proved that she's girlfriend goals.
After the pictures went viral on social media, netizens appreciated Alia Bhatt for going out of the way, to support her boyfriend Ranbir. The 'Gully Boy' actress is often spotted by his side at parties, gatherings and spending time with his parents and friends.
The couple has been dating for over a year and fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding bells to ring. Earlier this month, there were rumours of Ranbir and Alia's December wedding, however, Alia Bhatt has clearly denied the rumours saying, 'there's a new date every month.'
On the work front, the actors have been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated sci-fi trilogy, 'Brahmastra'. After a number of delays, the first part of the trilogy is slated to hit theatres on December 4. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
