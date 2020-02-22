Doting girlfriend Alia Bhatt joins beau Ranbir Kapoor to cheer for Mumbai City FC at ISL

'Brahmastra' actors and Bollywood's 'it' couple stepped out together to enjoy Indian Super League's match, between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, at Mumbai Football Arena.

The couple who are often spotted at parties, events and family gatherings, once again grabbed major limelight at the game. Doting girlfriend Alia Bhatt had joined beau Ranbir Kapoor, to cheer for Mumbai City FC at ISL. Although Ranbir's team lost the match to Chennaiyin FC, his girlfriend Alia won hearts as she once again proved that she's girlfriend goals.