Doting dad Virat Kohli leaves netizens in awe as he poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth in viral pic

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently embraced fatherhood, is leaving the internet in awe with his latest picture.

Cricketer Sanjay Pahal on Saturday shared a picture from his 'fan boy moment' with Virat Kohli in Mumbai.

The picture, which is currently going viral on the internet, shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain posing with Pahal along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

While Anushka is seen clad in a yellow midi dress, it's Virat's look that has grabbed everyone's attention. Kohli is seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Anushka Sharma's 'favourite accessory' after welcoming daughter Vamika - a burp cloth.

Check out the picture here: