Doting dad Virat Kohli leaves netizens in awe as he poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth in viral pic

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently embraced fatherhood, is leaving the internet in awe with his latest picture.
Cricketer Sanjay Pahal on Saturday shared a picture from his 'fan boy moment' with Virat Kohli in Mumbai.
The picture, which is currently going viral on the internet, shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain posing with Pahal along with his wife Anushka Sharma.
While Anushka is seen clad in a yellow midi dress, it's Virat's look that has grabbed everyone's attention. Kohli is seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Anushka Sharma's 'favourite accessory' after welcoming daughter Vamika - a burp cloth.
Check out the picture here:
Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "That burp cloth on @virat.kohli is the cutest thing I've seen all day."
Another wrote, "OMG look at Virat's shoulder."
"loving the burp cloth on Virat," read a comment.
Earlier in February, Anushka had shared a picture of herself with the same burp cloth and called it her 'current favourite accessory.'
Anushka and Virat announced the arrival of their first child on January 11.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had said in a statement.
Anushka has accompanied her husband, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
RCB is all set to lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
