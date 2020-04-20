Doting dad Karanvir Bohra turns muse for daughters, wears nail polish in latest Insta pic

Mumbai: Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is also doing the same.

On Sunday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails. Isn't it adorable?

"Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.