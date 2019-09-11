Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan to play gay character opposite newcomer Lakshya

While the taboo broke long back in the West, Indian cinema took a while to grow up in matters regarding sexual orientation.
Says a source, “In Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were only pretending to be gay. In Dostana 2, Kartik and debutant Lakshya play gay character.”
It remains to be seen how much maturity Dostana 2 will display in dealing with a theme that’s still raw new and relatively forbidden for Indian cinema.
