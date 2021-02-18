Dostana 2: Karan Johar upset with Kartik Aaryan for THIS reason; duo not on speaking terms

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who currently has a handful of films in his kitty is all set to star in Dostana 2. However, he seems to have upset the film's producer Karan Johar and is reportedly not on talking terms with the Dharma honcho.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik, who was finalised after Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh, and others declined the role, signed the film that will see him essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s brother.
The film wrapped up its first schedule in Punjab in November 2019, and didn't resume after the COVID-19 lockdown put everything on hold.
Kartik delayed the schedule for months owing to his safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he decided to first wrap up Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka, which left KJo annoyed.
A source told the entertainment portal, “They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment."
Meanwhile, Kartik informed the banner that he would be available for shoot April onwards.
On the other hand, a source close to Kartik asserted that the actor allocated his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dates to shoot Dhamaka, since the film had been delayed because of Tabu’s reservations to shoot amid the pandemic. Besides that, the Dostana 2 schedule is said to be in the UK, and with the new restrictions there’s no clarity on that either.
The film is a sequel to the 2008 Dostana that chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.
The new film features Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya. It is directed by Collin D'Cunha, and is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma, and D'Cunha.
Speaking about Dostana 2, Karan had said, "You will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish, and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it."