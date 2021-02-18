Dostana 2: Karan Johar upset with Kartik Aaryan for THIS reason; duo not on speaking terms

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who currently has a handful of films in his kitty is all set to star in Dostana 2. However, he seems to have upset the film's producer Karan Johar and is reportedly not on talking terms with the Dharma honcho.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik, who was finalised after Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh, and others declined the role, signed the film that will see him essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s brother.

The film wrapped up its first schedule in Punjab in November 2019, and didn't resume after the COVID-19 lockdown put everything on hold.

Kartik delayed the schedule for months owing to his safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he decided to first wrap up Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka, which left KJo annoyed.