Dostana 2: After replacing Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar unfollows him on Instagram

Reports about Aaryan being replaced were doing the rounds on social media since Friday morning.

As per unconfirmed reports, differences reportedly emerged between the makers and the actor, and Dharma Productions have decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. According to unauthenticated sources, the makers have lost around Rs 20 crore with Kartik's exit, as 20 days of shoot were already completed and these will have to be re-shot with a new actor.

The sources said "after 20 days of shoot, Kartik had issues with script and felt that it was not okay", adding that the actor was also not allotting dates to the project.

On the other hand, netizens started slamming the production house alleging nepotism.

A section of netizens also compared Kartik Aaryan's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism, saying Kartik is being targeted for not being an industry insider's child, just like Sushant. Fans are also threatening to boycott "Dostana 2".

"Dostana 2" also features Janhvi Kapoor.

Aaryan rose to fame with 2011 film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and later featured in films such as "Luka Chupppi", "pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Love Aaj Kal".

His upcoming films are "Dhamaka" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

With inputs from Agencies