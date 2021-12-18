'Don't worry, we all were tested': Rhea Kapoor on hosting December dinner party for friends

Bollywood producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor hosted a dinner party for her friends recently.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea gave a glimpse of the fun-filled evening and attached a small but important note with the photos.

Amid the buzz and speculation surrounding filmmaker Karan Johar’s dinner party fiasco that ended with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and others from the gathering contracting COVID-19, Rhea wrote along with the photos that all those who attended the dinner were tested.

"Happy holidays! 🎄🏡 December I cant keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested fr! #thisisthirtysomething," she captioned her post.

Loading View on Instagram

"Happy December! Don't worry we were all tested," she wrote along with a video on her Instagram stories.

Some of her close friends including Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra and others can be seen in the photos.

Advertisement

Rhea's post comes days after the Karan Johar dinner gathering fiasco. As per media reports, the BMC performed a contact tracing on all those who were present at Karan Johar’s dinner gathering.

Earlier rhis week, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to confirm that they tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Karan released an official statement and said that he and his family have tested negative. A part of his statement read, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE."

ALSO READ Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her babies Taimur and Jeh as she recovers in quarantine after contracting...

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 02:33 PM IST