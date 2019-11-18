Don’t want to rush into marriage just because I'm pregnant: Kalki Koechlin

'Sacred Games' actress Kalki Koechlin recently announced her pregnancy with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel. In an interaction with Mid-Day, Kalki said she did not feel the maternal instinct until she heard the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time.
Speaking with the tabloid, Kalki said, “This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January.”
She also opened up on her wedding plans, “We are not averse to marriage, but we don’t want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too.”
Talking about pregnancy, Kalki had earlier told HT Brunch in an interview, “Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am. I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, with a project on climate change and thinking ‘this is such a renewal of innocence’. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grow inside you.”
Kalki is currently seen on the web series 'Bhram'. She also made her Tamil film debut with 'Nerkonda Paarvai', and also currently prepping for another web series.
