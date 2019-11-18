Don’t want to rush into marriage just because I'm pregnant: Kalki Koechlin

'Sacred Games' actress Kalki Koechlin recently announced her pregnancy with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel. In an interaction with Mid-Day, Kalki said she did not feel the maternal instinct until she heard the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time.

Speaking with the tabloid, Kalki said, “This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January.”