'Don't want Aayush Sharma': Twitter rejects Salman Khan's brother-in-law as gangster in upcoming cop drama

Salman Khan, who hasn’t lined up any film after his Eid 2020 release Radhe, is reported to reprise his role as a policeman on screen but not in the usual Dabangg style. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Khan is said to star as a Sikh cop in gangster drama alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
The report further mentions that Salman will even "grow a beard" for the role. A source close to the development told the tabloid, “Salman has played cops before but what excited him about this one is that he's a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and will wear a turban" and added: "He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team."
"This time around, there won't be an actress opposite Salman. His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he have several confrontations”, the source added.
The film which has not been christened with a title yet will feature Aayush Sharma as a gangster. As soon as the reports surfaced online, netizens weren’t happy to see Sharma with Khan. Within minutes ‘Don’t want Aayush Sharma’ was trending on Twitter.
Besides that, the film is said to be helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, who also donned the director’s hat for Aayush’s debut film LoveYatri.
