'Don't want Aayush Sharma': Twitter rejects Salman Khan's brother-in-law as gangster in upcoming cop drama

Salman Khan, who hasn’t lined up any film after his Eid 2020 release Radhe, is reported to reprise his role as a policeman on screen but not in the usual Dabangg style. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Khan is said to star as a Sikh cop in gangster drama alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The report further mentions that Salman will even "grow a beard" for the role. A source close to the development told the tabloid, “Salman has played cops before but what excited him about this one is that he's a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and will wear a turban" and added: "He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team."

"This time around, there won't be an actress opposite Salman. His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he have several confrontations”, the source added.

The film which has not been christened with a title yet will feature Aayush Sharma as a gangster. As soon as the reports surfaced online, netizens weren’t happy to see Sharma with Khan. Within minutes ‘Don’t want Aayush Sharma’ was trending on Twitter.