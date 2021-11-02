'Don't think mom had laughed in 10 years': Sara Ali Khan opens up about Saif and Amrita Singh's divorce

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's, divorce and said that it wasn't difficult for her to see both of them separate.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said that she always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others her age. And it was because of this maturity that she understood at the age of 9 that her parents were not happy living together in their home.

"And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all," she said.

The 'Kedarnath' actress also stated that both Saif and Amrita are infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today.

She said that now she sees her mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something she had missed for many years, adding that 'it’s a joyful relief to see her like this again.'

Saif and Amrita married in 1991. They welcomed two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, they got separated in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have two sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. She’s currently gearing up for the release of 'Atrangi Re', also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 07:00 PM IST