'Don't think I would have done it better than Vidya': Kangana Ranaut on turning down 'The Dirty Picture'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has recently completed 15 years in the industry, praised actress Vidya Balan for delivering a terrific performance in The Dirty Picture.

Vidya, who has also won a National Award for her portrayal of an adult star in film, was actually not the first choice for The Dirty Picture. In fact, the film was first offered to Kangana.

During an interaction with ETimes, Kangana was asked if there is any film she regrets turning down. To this, she said that she had failed to see the opportunity in The Dirty Picture, however, she doesn't regret it now.

Kangana also said that she believes that she wouldn't have done the role better than Vidya as the latter was 'terrific' in the film.

Kangana went on to say that she became a mainstream star by only doing parallel or off-beat films.

Recently, Kangana completed a decade-and-a-half in Bollywood as her debut film, Gangster, completed 15 years of its release.

To celebrate the day, Kangana had looked back at her journey and compared it to Shah Rukh Khan.