'Don't think I would have done it better than Vidya': Kangana Ranaut on turning down 'The Dirty Picture'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has recently completed 15 years in the industry, praised actress Vidya Balan for delivering a terrific performance in The Dirty Picture.
Vidya, who has also won a National Award for her portrayal of an adult star in film, was actually not the first choice for The Dirty Picture. In fact, the film was first offered to Kangana.
During an interaction with ETimes, Kangana was asked if there is any film she regrets turning down. To this, she said that she had failed to see the opportunity in The Dirty Picture, however, she doesn't regret it now.
Kangana also said that she believes that she wouldn't have done the role better than Vidya as the latter was 'terrific' in the film.
Kangana went on to say that she became a mainstream star by only doing parallel or off-beat films.
Recently, Kangana completed a decade-and-a-half in Bollywood as her debut film, Gangster, completed 15 years of its release.
To celebrate the day, Kangana had looked back at her journey and compared it to Shah Rukh Khan.
She had tweeted, "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."
"Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone," she added.
Over the past 15 years, Kangana has won four National Awards -- as Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Fashion, and Best Actress awards for Queen (2015), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016), and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).
Her upcoming projects include Thalaivi, where she essays late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, besides the action film Dhaakad and Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot.
