'Don’t think I have laughed so much on a film set': Pooja Hegde on shooting 'Cirkus' with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh

Pooja Hegde is one the busiest Pan-India actresses who is currently working on films from various industries across India. She had been shooting non-stop for her films before the second wave hit and the lockdown was imposed.

One of these films was Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', where she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time. Talking about her experience of shooting with Rohit and Ranveer for the first time, Pooja told a leading newspaper, "I don’t think I have laughed so much on the set of a film. It would feel like I am in the middle of a party, and work was just happening on the side. That is the beauty of the equation we all shared. The energy and the vibe of the set were so good."