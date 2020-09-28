‘Don't play emotional card’: NCB to Deepika Padukone during questioning

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was questioned on Saturday for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats, including purported conversations about drugs with one 'D', were on the radar of the anti-drugs agency.

According to reports, Padukone broke down thrice during the interrogation. However, she was asked by the agency to not play ‘emotional card’.

Reportedly the ‘Piku’ actor also confessed to sending the messages mentioned in the chat to Prakash but denied consuming any narcotics.

Following the questioning, the agency collected their phones as the alleged 'drug' chats were made using the same phones.