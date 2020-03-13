'Don't panic, don't cause panic': Kareena Kapoor shares message to raise awareness on coronavirus

'Angrezi Medium' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to raise awareness about the global pandemic, COVID-19. The actress has urged fans to not panic amid the coronavirus scare and to stay safe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a post to raise awareness about the virus. The actress also asserted that we need to filter the information from the right sources and not to create panic.

Bebo's post read, "There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it's scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources."

She further added, " Don't panic and more importantly don't cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all."