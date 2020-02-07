‘Don’t mess with Mikey’: Arjun Rampal shares his own meme from ‘Om Shanti Om’ featuring Rihanna

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who hasn’t been quite active onscreen, surely knows how to make headlines with his social media presence. Unlike stars who get offended by the memes online, Arjun shared his bit on Instagram that will surely tickly your funny bones.

The actor shared a meme featuring RnB singer Rihanna’s still from her popular song ‘Love the way you lie’, with the line in subtitles that says, ‘Just gonna stand there and watch me burn.’ The reply attached below shows Arjun from the film Om Shanti Om, saying, ‘Yoo Bitch’. The actor captioned this post as, “Hahahahhahahahaha....don’t mess with Mikey #omshantiomrihanna”