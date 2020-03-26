'Don't make me feel worse': Farah Khan's dig at 'privileged' celebs sharing workout routines amid quarantine

After singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Farah Khan has taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities who have been sharing their workout videos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

After the government decided to shut all the gyms and impose a lockdown across India, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing workout routines with fans. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh are among the others who have shared videos. While the videos are a treat for fitness freaks, it can also be really difficult for others to focus on fitness amid the crisis. Filmmaker Farah Khan on Thursday took her social media to share a video of herself. In the video she made an appeal to 'priveleged' stars to stop posting these workout videos.

She says, “Meri humble request hai saare ‘celebrities’ aur ‘stars’ se ki please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

Farah Khan's video received mixed reactions on the micro-blogging app. A user commented, "There's nothing wrong with motivating and entertaining people in such a situation, don't just crib for no reason. You can choose to not watch these videos."

While a fan wrote, "You doubled your place in my heart ."

