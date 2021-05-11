'Don't like tom-tomming about my work': Harish Patel on bagging a role in Marvel movie 'Eternals'

Seasoned actor Harish Patel's appearance in the much-anticipated Marvel movie "Eternals" may have brought him in the limelight, but he says as an artiste he doesn't believe in bragging about his international projects.

Hollywood banner Marvel Studios recently released a teaser trailer for all of its upcoming movies, which included a sneak peak into "Eternals", the Chloe Zhao-directed superhero movie.

The film, about an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants, will feature a cast full of Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.

Indian fans were able to notice Patel in one of the scenes from the movie's footage, where he is standing next to Nanjiani, who is essaying the role of Kingo in the movie.

Without divulging details about his role, Patel said that he does not have a lengthy role in the movie.

"Whatever little you have seen of me in the teaser that's where my role starts and ends," the 67-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

It is speculated that Patel will mainly feature in the movie with Nanjiani, who had previously revealed that his "secret identity" in the superhero saga will be that of a "Bollywood movie star".